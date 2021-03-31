Taliban insist US forces leave Afghanistan during meeting with Khalilzad

Ariana: US special envoy for Afghanistan’s reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad met with senior Taliban leaders including Mullah Baradar in Qatar on Wednesday to discuss provisions of the US-Taliban agreement signed in Doha last year. Specific topics discussed included the release of the remaining Taliban prisoners, the removal of the Taliban’s name from the UN Blacklist, the withdrawal of US and foreign forces from Afghanistan, as well as other related issues, said the Taliban’s spokesman Mohammad Naeem. Click here to read more (external link).

