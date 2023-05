8am: According to reliable local sources in Bamiyan province, an intra-group clash in the Panjab district resulted in the death of one Taliban fighter and injuries to two others. The clash occurred on Wednesday, May 10, in the center of the district, between fighters of the Taliban. Mullah Abdullah Sarhadi, the Taliban governor in Bamiyan, went to the area to control the situation after the incident, according to one of the sources. Click here to read more (external link).

