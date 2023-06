8am: Sources on Wednesday, June 14, informed Hasht-e Subh that Aziz Al-Rahman Muhajir, the head of the Taliban’s Moral Police in Herat, has instructed wedding hall owners that playing simple drums at wedding ceremonies is permitted, but bells are not to be played. He has also warned the owners of wedding venues in the city to identify women who are not properly veiled during wedding events. Click here to read more (external link).