Taliban in Ghazni: Female Students from 4th Grade to 6th Must Cover Their Faces

8am: In a letter, the Taliban’s Education Department in Ghazni province has ordered all girls’ schools from fourth grade to sixth to wear full hijab and cover their faces while commuting to school. Sources from some girls’ schools in Ghazni have confirmed that it is added in the letter that students who do not follow this order will be expelled from school. Meanwhile, it has been more than nine months that the Taliban group has closed all the education doors to girls above sixth grade. Click here to read more (external link).