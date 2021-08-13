Taliban ‘In Control’ Of Kandahar, Seize Herat As Lightning Offensive Continues

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

August 13, 2021

The Taliban has captured Afghanistan’s second-largest city, Kandahar, local government officials said on August 13, giving the militant group its most significant victory since the launch of a new offensive as U.S. forces withdraw.

“Following heavy clashes late last night, the Taliban took control of Kandahar city,” a local government official told Reuters.

Government forces were still in control of Kandahar’s airport, which was the U.S. military’s second-largest base in Afghanistan.

Taliban militants also seem on the verge of capturing Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand Province and a key southern city. Two regional lawmakers were quoted by the dpa news agency as saying militants had captured the governor’s office in the city.

The seizures of Kandahar and Herat — the country’s third-largest city captured on August 12 — represent the Taliban’s most significant victories since the broad offensive started in May as U.S.-led foreign forces began withdrawing.

In response to the Taliban’s swift advances, the U.S. military said it would send about 3,000 extra troops within 48 hours to help evacuate U.S. Embassy staff.

Britain said it would deploy around 600 troops to help its citizens leave, while other embassies and aid groups said they also were getting their people out.

The Taliban on August 12 also seized the central city of Ghazni, 150 kilometers southwest of Kabul, according to the Taliban and media.

The Taliban also claimed to have captured Qala-e-Naw in the northwest.

The government still holds the main city in the north — Mazar-e-Sharif — and Jalalabad, near the Pakistani border in the east, as well as Kabul.

The United Nations has warned that a Taliban offensive reaching the capital would have a “catastrophic impact on civilians,” but there appeared to be little hope for negotiations to end the fighting.

In a deal struck with former U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration last year, the insurgents made a commitment to discuss peace, but negotiations thus far have proved fruitless.

International envoys to Afghan negotiations in Qatar this week called for an accelerated peace process as a “matter of great urgency” and for a halt to attacks on cities.

The UN Security Council is discussing a draft statement that would condemn the Taliban attacks, threaten sanctions, and affirm the nonrecognition of an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, diplomats said, according to Reuters.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, dpa, and AP

