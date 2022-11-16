Taliban Imprison and Torture the Residents of Gizab District of Uruzgan

8am: On Wednesday, November 16, sources told Hasht-e Subh that this incident happened two days ago after a person named Zahir Khan had a legal dispute with the residents of “Varg” village of Gizab district, but the local Taliban officials in this district by taking money from Zahir Khan has issued an order to summon the residents of this village. According to the sources, following this order, the Taliban forces took action against the residents, imprisoning and torturing them in the center of the respective district. Sources further added that the villagers are being humiliated and tortured due to fighting for their rights. Click here to read more (external link).