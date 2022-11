8am: Khalid Zadran, the spokesman of the Taliban police in Kabul, confirmed the news, saying that households need a certificate from the relevant police stations to move from one house to another. Zadran said to a local media outlet on Saturday (November 13th) that the Taliban’s security stations in Kabul city have distributed papers to the real state dealers and offices, which are called relocation confirmations. Click here to read more (external link).