8am: According to these sources, on Tuesday, July 4th, the Taliban implemented limitations on residents in several villages on the outskirts of Ghazni city, as well as in the Khaja Omari and Jeghato districts. It is reported that the Taliban have warned residents of the Naw-Abad, Qala-e Shahada, Tawhid-Abad, and Rawza districts in central Ghazni, stating that they are prohibited from leaving their homes or moving around in these areas after 10:00 PM. Click here to read more (external link).