Taliban (IEA) Bans Two Female Training Centers in Kabul & Herat

Khaama: Roya Mahboob, the Founder of the Afghan Girls Robotic Team tweeted on Monday that the Taliban authorities forcibly shut the education centers in Herat and Kabul. More than a thousand female students were taking pieces training in business, Robotics, coding, and Information Communications Technology. Following the latest decree by the Ministry of Higher Education of the interim regime banning women’s university education, the dreams of thousands of school and university girls were buried. Click here to read more (external link).

Related