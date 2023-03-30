Taliban hoping to increase the number of soldiers to as many as 200,000 by end of this solar year

Ariana: The Islamic Emirate’s [Taliban] ministry of defense says it plans to increase the number of the country’s national army soldiers from 150,000 to between 170,000 and 200,000 in the current solar year. Qari Fasihuddin Fetrat, the army chief of staff, said in an interview that the IEA has all the military equipment from the previous government and that the army is ready to fight any potential threat. Fetrat has also stated that reports about the formation of opposition groups outside the country, to stand against the IEA government, are a “dream”. Click here to read more (external link).

