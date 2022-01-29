Taliban have taken the power by force, they have no political legitimacy: Ahmad Zia Massoud

Aamaj: Deputy of Jamaat-e-Islami party led by Salahuddin Rabbani, and former vice president, Ahmad Zia Massoud says that Taliban as an extremist religious group have taken the power by force, and there is no legitimacy for them. Mullah Hibatullah is an unknown, vague and mysterious person, who has the main power. Prime minister makes decisions on providing services using holy dreams. He adds that Taliban as an Islamic extremist group have failed to introduce a political system, and the structure of social life as well as Islamic economy. Click here to read more (external link).