Taliban Has No Way Except Talks With Afghan Govt: Ghani

· 12 Comments
Tolo News: President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday met with members of the delegation who will hold a meeting with the Taliban in Qatar on April 20.  He said the Afghan delegation which is preparing to hold discussion with the Taliban in Doha are carrying an important mission which is a dignified peace within the framework of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. “Representation of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the people of Afghanistan is important because no one can represent the nation outside the framework of the state. The absolute right is that we all represent entire government and nation,” said Ghani. Click here to read more (external link).

12 thoughts on “Taliban Has No Way Except Talks With Afghan Govt: Ghani

  1. *Hey, “crazy man” !
    ===
    ==
    =
    That means subjugation
    to the
    “crazy invaders”; exactly- it is impossible.
    ==============
    ==============
    Look !
    .
    “Samebrand” savage invaders
    have had been trying extremely hard
    to
    colonize Afghanistan, now, for more than two hundred years.
    .
    Through out, the lives of generations and upon generations of regular folks; they have always given
    the ultimate sacrifices to safeguard their integrity and independence.
    .
    . Now, you,
    (genius “ Quidi Azam”),
    want to give it all up in minutes- after 18 years of bloody attacks which have had been combined with all sorts of unbelievable atrocities, right
    inside their own land.
    .
    HOW CAN YOU JUSTIFY THAT ?????
    ===
    ==
    =
    I THINK YOU; MUST
    CHECK YOURSELF
    WITH
    A
    REAL
    QUALIFIED NEUROLOGIST !!!!!
    *

    Reply

  2. THE
    INTERNATIONAL WAR CRIMINALS,
    (THROUGHOUT THOSE
    MANY MANY
    LONG YEARS),
    WERE ,
    IN FACT,
    ABLE
    TO
    SUBJUGATE
    INDIAN-SUBCONTINENT,
    IRAN,
    CENTRAL ASIA
    AND
    EVEN; SO CALLED,
    CHINESE TURKISTAN.

    BUT; THE.Y MISERABLY. FAILED
    TO
    FULLY IMPLEMENT THEIR
    GREEDY
    MILITARY AND POLITICSL
    OBJECTIVES.
    INSIDE
    AFGHANISTAN.
    ===
    ==
    =
    Is
    this
    enough for you !
    *

    Reply

  3. *JUST, LET THE PEOPLE PICK
    THEIR OWN
    FORM
    OF
    GOVERNMENT AND LEADERS !
    ***
    **
    *
    And; please, don’t insult the
    *intelligence
    of the great
    common people
    of
    Great Afghanistan- they are far
    adept and know much better
    than
    you and I !

    Reply

  4. *No foreign
    impositions- it must be based on the choice
    of
    the people; or else ,
    the country will never stabilize to its solid form.
    ===
    ==
    =
    *Civilized behavior
    is
    always
    expected !
    *

    Reply

  6. Who is going to take responsibility
    for
    over one hundred thousands
    of
    men, women and child
    who have lost their lives, ever since you were installed
    in
    office ?????
    ====l
    *

    Reply

  8. Who knows; it might be the
    “THUGS AND THUG-MARS”,
    fighting and bargainin over the spoils;
    (albeit, all on expenses of the innocent local folks),
    =======
    =======
    WHILE, THE REGULAR FOLKS WOULD BE
    STILL LOOKING
    FORWARD
    TO
    ANOTHER ENLIGHTENING DAY.
    *

    Reply

  11. It is something to do with
    “forced distortions”- they are timing it all.
    ===
    ==
    =
    But; based on their multi-dimensional twisted
    timing.

    Reply

  12. The colonial savages, intentionally let Algeria simmer
    to the point of a hopefully
    forced “stabilization process” for peace- before you knew it, it took several more years with over two millions more losses
    of
    innocent local lives.
    .
    AT BEST; IT WAS REPRESED- NEVER TRULY STABiLIZED.
    =========
    ~~~~~~~~~
    •••••••••••••••
    I am afraid that the international war criminals are setting and prolonging their timer on exactly similar scale in a fresh trial- the problem is, that those stupid Megalomaniacs don’t realize that it is not 1950’s Algeria and not in such proximity to Europe.
    .
    Afghanistan could easily sustain it all for a long time before the invaders get miserably weakened and flushed out.
    .
    It is just that the devastating byproduct
    of
    this carnage will carry on and add up to many more millions
    of
    human losses than Algeria- just meant to asses the possible scope of this savage involvement
    and
    lack
    of
    vision.
    =========
    =========
    ACT CIVILIZED
    AND
    SCALE IT DOWN !
    *
    .

    .

    Reply

