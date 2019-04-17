Taliban Has No Way Except Talks With Afghan Govt: Ghani

Tolo News: President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday met with members of the delegation who will hold a meeting with the Taliban in Qatar on April 20. He said the Afghan delegation which is preparing to hold discussion with the Taliban in Doha are carrying an important mission which is a dignified peace within the framework of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. “Representation of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the people of Afghanistan is important because no one can represent the nation outside the framework of the state. The absolute right is that we all represent entire government and nation,” said Ghani. Click here to read more (external link).

