Taliban Has No Way Except Talks With Afghan Govt: Ghani

Tolo News: President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday met with members of the delegation who will hold a meeting with the Taliban in Qatar on April 20. He said the Afghan delegation which is preparing to hold discussion with the Taliban in Doha are carrying an important mission which is a dignified peace within the framework of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan. “Representation of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the people of Afghanistan is important because no one can represent the nation outside the framework of the state. The absolute right is that we all represent entire government and nation,” said Ghani. Click here to read more (external link).
Related
*Hey, “crazy man” !
===
==
=
That means subjugation
to the
“crazy invaders”; exactly- it is impossible.
==============
==============
Look !
.
“Samebrand” savage invaders
have had been trying extremely hard
to
colonize Afghanistan, now, for more than two hundred years.
.
Through out, the lives of generations and upon generations of regular folks; they have always given
the ultimate sacrifices to safeguard their integrity and independence.
.
. Now, you,
(genius “ Quidi Azam”),
want to give it all up in minutes- after 18 years of bloody attacks which have had been combined with all sorts of unbelievable atrocities, right
inside their own land.
.
HOW CAN YOU JUSTIFY THAT ?????
===
==
=
I THINK YOU; MUST
CHECK YOURSELF
WITH
A
REAL
QUALIFIED NEUROLOGIST !!!!!
*
THE
INTERNATIONAL WAR CRIMINALS,
(THROUGHOUT THOSE
MANY MANY
LONG YEARS),
WERE ,
IN FACT,
ABLE
TO
SUBJUGATE
INDIAN-SUBCONTINENT,
IRAN,
CENTRAL ASIA
AND
EVEN; SO CALLED,
CHINESE TURKISTAN.
BUT; THE.Y MISERABLY. FAILED
TO
FULLY IMPLEMENT THEIR
GREEDY
MILITARY AND POLITICSL
OBJECTIVES.
INSIDE
AFGHANISTAN.
===
==
=
Is
this
enough for you !
*
*JUST, LET THE PEOPLE PICK
THEIR OWN
FORM
OF
GOVERNMENT AND LEADERS !
***
**
*
And; please, don’t insult the
*intelligence
of the great
common people
of
Great Afghanistan- they are far
adept and know much better
than
you and I !
*No foreign
impositions- it must be based on the choice
of
the people; or else ,
the country will never stabilize to its solid form.
===
==
=
*Civilized behavior
is
always
expected !
*
*Enough
of
internal and external
savageries !
*
Who is going to take responsibility
for
over one hundred thousands
of
men, women and child
who have lost their lives, ever since you were installed
in
office ?????
====l
*
Who are you trying
to fool ?????
.
Is it going
to
get any better ?????
*
================
NO !
Who knows; it might be the
“THUGS AND THUG-MARS”,
fighting and bargainin over the spoils;
(albeit, all on expenses of the innocent local folks),
=======
=======
WHILE, THE REGULAR FOLKS WOULD BE
STILL LOOKING
FORWARD
TO
ANOTHER ENLIGHTENING DAY.
*
An
imposed illusion
to
be rectified.
*
*look out- it is real.
===
==
=
Right or Wring !
*
It is something to do with
“forced distortions”- they are timing it all.
===
==
=
But; based on their multi-dimensional twisted
timing.
The colonial savages, intentionally let Algeria simmer
to the point of a hopefully
forced “stabilization process” for peace- before you knew it, it took several more years with over two millions more losses
of
innocent local lives.
.
AT BEST; IT WAS REPRESED- NEVER TRULY STABiLIZED.
=========
~~~~~~~~~
•••••••••••••••
I am afraid that the international war criminals are setting and prolonging their timer on exactly similar scale in a fresh trial- the problem is, that those stupid Megalomaniacs don’t realize that it is not 1950’s Algeria and not in such proximity to Europe.
.
Afghanistan could easily sustain it all for a long time before the invaders get miserably weakened and flushed out.
.
It is just that the devastating byproduct
of
this carnage will carry on and add up to many more millions
of
human losses than Algeria- just meant to asses the possible scope of this savage involvement
and
lack
of
vision.
=========
=========
ACT CIVILIZED
AND
SCALE IT DOWN !
*
.
.