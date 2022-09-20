Taliban Group Removes Persian from the Sign Boards at Education Directorate of Herat Province

8am: Sources on Tuesday, September 20, speaking to Hasht-e Subh said that in a new move, the Taliban group removed the Persian signs of the departments of management, publications, information technology, procurement management, and several other departments and replaced them with Pashto and English signs. This is while 90% of the visitors to government offices in Herat are Persian speaking and they do not understand Pashto. In addition, the Taliban group has removed the word “Danishga = University” from the main signboard of the new building of Balkh University. These ethnicist moves of the Taliban have provoked reactions of the people across the country, calling on the Taliban to focus on fundamental issues instead of these marginal issues. Click here to read more (external link).