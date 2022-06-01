Taliban Group Mobilizes Localities by Force to Fight Against NRF in Panjshir

8am: Sources in Badakhshan province have reported that the Taliban group has been deploying additional forces to Badakhshan and other northern provinces where NRF forces have an active presence. In addition, it is further reported that localities in Badakhshan province are being forced to join the Taliban group and fight against NRF. The group is forcibly mobilizing the youths and localities in Badakhshan to send them to Panjshir for using them as human shield walls on battlegrounds, the sources added. It is also reported that the Taliban fighters severely torture and beat up those youths and teenagers who oppose taking part in the Panjshir clashes. Click here to read more (external link).