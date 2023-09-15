Taliban Governor’s Bodyguard in Kohistanat District of Faryab Province Arrested for Attempting Sexual Assault

8am: According to reports supported by video footage, the incident occurred when Qari Hemad, the bodyguard of the district governor in Kohistanat, entered a residential house with the intent of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl on the night of Wednesday, September 13, around 11:00 PM. Following his arrest and subsequent restraint by local citizens, Hemad was handed over to the Taliban. However, sources suggest that he has since been released. Residents of the area rushed to the scene upon hearing the cries for help from the girl’s mother and ultimately detained the accused individual. Recently, cases of sexual assault involving Taliban members have garnered increased attention. Over the past month, several instances of sexual misconduct committed by members of this group have come to light. Click here to read more (external link).