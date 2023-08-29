Taliban Governor in Yangi Qala District, Takhar Province Accused of Manipulating Humanitarian Aid: Local Reports

8am: Shamsuddin Hemayoun, the governor of the Yangi Qala district in Takhar province, stands accused of manipulating a substantial quantity of humanitarian aid, including approximately 160 bags of chemical fertilizers and improved wheat. This aid was generously provided by the “Swedish Committee for Afghanistan” to cater to the needs of vulnerable locals and struggling farmers in the province. Sources who spoke with Hasht-e Subh on Tuesday, August 29, have revealed that this high-ranking Taliban official orchestrated the alleged manipulation of humanitarian assistance roughly a week ago. Click here to read more (external link).