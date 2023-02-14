Taliban government shuts down free dental program in Afghanistan

KCLU: For two decades, a Santa Barbara dentist has been helping to make little miracles happen halfway around the world. His grass roots program has provided critical dental care to the poorest of the poor in Afghanistan. “Over the years, we treated over 200,000 people for free,” said Dr. James Rolfe But, he said the future of the Afghan Dental Relief Project is up in the air. The Taliban Government has seized the clinic land in Kabul. It’s been unable to serve patients for the last month. The project started 20 years ago, when Rolfe decided to visit Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).