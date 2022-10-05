Taliban: Girls Not Allowed to Choose Any other Field of Study, Except Teaching and Midwifery

8am: A reliable source in the Ministry of Higher Education, who does not want his name to be mentioned in this report, told Hasht-e Subh Daily that according to the order of the directors of the Ministry, female participants won’t be accepted in specialized and professional fields of higher education this year. This source has participated in one of the meetings of the Ministry of Higher Education and has seen and heard that engineering, agriculture, economics, mining, and veterinary science are among the fields that girls will not be able to choose in this round of entrance examinations. Click here to read more (external link).