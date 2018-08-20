Taliban Frees 40 Afghan Troops in Seized Bilcheragh District in Country’s North – Reports

MOSCOW, August 20 (Sputnik) – The Taliban movement has released at least 40 members of Afghan security forces in the district of Bilcheragh in the northern Faryab province.

The Taliban seized control of Bilcheragh on Saturday. According to the Tolo News broadcaster, nearly 40 of 100 members of Afghan security forces present in the district surrendered to the radical movement after their request for assistance were allegedly ignored last week.

On Sunday, the Taliban promised to release hundreds of Afghan prisoners, but on Monday rejected Kabul’s offer of a ceasefire to mark the Eid-al-Adha Muslim holiday.

Afghanistan has long been destabilized by the conflict between the Taliban movement and the Afghan government, exacerbated by the activities of various terrorist groups.