Taliban Foreign Policy Chief Accuses US of Breaking Reconstruction Promises

Michael Hughes: The U.S. government has violated several commitments outlined in the Doha accords including promises to cooperate with the Taliban on reconstruction efforts, Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said in an interview.

The comments come as donor states struggle with a no-win situation in facing current distribution requirements in Afghanistan, which include: (1) the obvious need to let the Afghans use their own money to rescue a starving nation, and (2) the need to circumvent the Taliban from purportedly abusing funds.

The radical movement is none too pleased with how the U.S. and its allies have approached both humanitarian funding and reconstruction.

