Taliban foreign ministry calls on US to stop drones patrolling in Afghan airspace

Ariana: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) [Taliban] said Wednesday the United States' practice of using drones to patrol Afghan airspace was in violation of the Doha Agreement and of international law and requested Washington to stop. According to Muttaqi, so far the world still does not have a clear definition of terrorism. The IEA also said a big achievement was the eradication of Daesh. Muttaqi said no proof has been provided by the US that Ayman al-Zawahiri, the leader of al-Qaeda, was in fact killed in a drone strike in Kabul in June.