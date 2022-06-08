Taliban Forcibly Evict Former Soldiers From Their Houses, Confiscate Their Properties

8am: Taliban fighters have forcibly removed former soldiers and families from their houses in some provinces, including Herat, handing over their confiscated houses and properties to their own fighters and members. Sources in Zabul province also report that the Taliban in the Hazara and Hawili areas have warned former soldiers to leave their houses and property as soon as possible. According to locals, the Taliban have claimed that the houses and properties are government properties and have ordered the current owners to hand over the houses to the Taliban as soon as possible. According to locals, they built the houses at the behest of the previous government and spent hundreds of thousands of AFN on them. In some cases, the Taliban did not even allow the families of former soldiers to shift household items. According to statistics, thousands of former military and government employees are now present and living in government-distributed areas. Click here to read more (external link).