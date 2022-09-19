Taliban Forcibly Displace Families in Dara Abdullah Khel and Confiscate their Properties

8am: Local sources in Panjshir report that the Taliban continue to force the residents of this province to leave their villages and loot the remaining properties of the residents. Reliable sources in a conversation with Hasht-e Subh say that the Taliban forced six families from the Dara Abdullah Khel district on Sunday, September 18 to leave their village. The Taliban have confiscated their properties, including food and supplies, according to the sources. Click here to read more (external link).

