Taliban Forcibly Displace Dozens of Families in Panjshir

8am: Sources in Panjshir Province say that following the eviction threats, several families, including the family of Malik Dara, one of the former commanders of the Taliban, who now fight for the NRF, have been forced to leave their homes. Local sources told Hasht-e Subh on Friday (July 8th) that the Taliban forced the families of Malik Dara and Haji Khanjar in the Malbatak village of Dara district of Panjshir province to leave their homes and property. Click here to read more (external link).

