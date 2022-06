8am: The Taliban on Tuesday (June 14th) reprimanded those women who were shopping without having their mahrams – male companions – after entering a market in Herat. Local sources told Hasht-e Subh that the Taliban had ordered shopkeepers that no women were allowed to enter the market without a mahram to prevent sin and prostitution, stressing that shopkeepers did not have the right to talk to women who appear in public without a mahram. Click here to read more (external link).