Taliban Forces Reportedly Kill Two Islamic State Members In Kabul Raid

AP: Taliban security forces killed two militants from the Islamic State extremist group and detained a third in an overnight raid in the Afghan capital, Kabul, a spokesman for the Taliban administration said on February 27. The regional affiliate of the Islamic State group — known as the Islamic State-Khorasan — is a key rival of the Taliban. The militant group has increased its attacks in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021. Targets have included Taliban patrols and members of Afghanistan’s Shi’ite minority. Click here to read more (external link).