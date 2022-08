8am: Sources in Zabul province say that the Taliban have forcibly persuaded people to demonstrate against America for killing the leader of Al-Qaeda. The Taliban in some provinces have conducted protests on Friday (August 5th) in connection with the recent US airstrike and the killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri in Kabul. Sources have added that the Taliban have entered among the demonstrators in private clothes to force the people to protest. Click here to read more (external link).