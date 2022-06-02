Taliban forces kill four NRF members in Afghanistan’s Tagab

ANI: Taliban forces killed four members of the National Resistance Front during the clearing operation in Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province, a local media reported. The incident took place on Tuesday morning in Tagab district, Khaama Press reported citing Bakhtar state news agency. Taliban’s Director of Information and Culture in Badakhshan, Moizuddin Ahmadi, confirmed the news and also said that their air force has also participated in the operation. Click here to read more (external link).

