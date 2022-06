8am: Local sources report that a man has been shot dead by Taliban fighters in Panjshir province. The incident took place on Wednesday evening (June 8th) in the Roidara area of the Shotul district of Panjshir. According to sources, the victim’s name was Ibrahim, and he was killed by the Taliban while irrigating his trees and farmland. Click here to read more (external link).

Related: Taliban war on Panjshiris