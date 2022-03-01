Taliban Forces Imprison, Torture Daikundi Residents As Staging Massive House-to-House Sweep, Reports

8am: Daikundi residents say local Taliban forces have arrested and tortured dozens of civilians in the past two weeks. Siddiqullah Abed, Taliban’s police chief for Daikundi province said on Sunday – in a meeting with dozens of residents and influential figures – that anyone who poses a threat to the regime – of any ethnicity – would be beheaded. “It does not matter if he is a mullah or a shepherd,” Abed said. “Anyone who disobeys this government will be beheaded.” Click here to read more (external link).