Taliban Forces Displaced from Northern Afghanistan to Southern Regions

8am: During the years of military confrontation with the security forces of the previous regimes, the Taliban were able to secure the assistance of several Uzbek, Tajik, and Hazara leaders in certain areas, including the north of Afghanistan. These local leaders, who were familiar with the territory of the northern provinces, made a significant contribution to the Taliban’s progress and the capture of cities and districts. However, since the fall of the Republic, the Taliban have been increasingly driving away non-Pashtun leaders with unique ideologies. Among the most famous non-Pashtun leaders who were subsequently dispatched to the southern provinces were Salahuddin Ayoubi, Makhdoom Alam Rabbani, and Abdul Hamid Khorasani. Reports suggest that these commanders, who are currently serving in the ranks of the Taliban in the southern provinces of the country, do not have the authority to carry out their tasks and are essentially exiled troops. Furthermore, some people who spoke out about “rights” had to face campaigns from their old colleagues and were removed from power. Click here to read more (external link).