8am: Sources in Ghazni say that the Taliban’s Department of Virtue Promotion in this province has warned all civil servants that the time of giving advice and tolerance toward them is over. Local sources in Ghazni province said on Wednesday (July 20th) that a delegation from the Taliban’s Virtue Promotion Ministry came to Ghazni province from Kabul, warning all government employees to obey the orders. Click here to read more (external link).