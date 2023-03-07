Taliban Forcefully Displace Hazara Inhabitants of a Village in Sar-E-Pul, Reports

8am: According to reports from local sources, the Taliban have recently taken over a village in Sar-e-Pul province, where the inhabitants are mainly from the Hazara community. The Taliban reportedly forced these Hazara residents to leave their homes and evacuate the village. In addition to the forced evacuation, the Taliban have also imposed a fine of 36 million AFG on the residents of this village. This move has caused widespread concern and alarm, as it marks a continuation of the Taliban’s oppressive tactics toward minority groups in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).