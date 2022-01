8am: Recently, two letters were issued by two local Taliban officials in Ghazni in connection with a complaint lodged 31 years ago in the Malistan district of Ghazni province. According to the letters, Malistan residents must pay 6,250,000 Pakistani rupees in compensation. 31 years ago, a herd belonging to the residents of Ajristan district was missing. Residents of Ajristan claimed that the herd had been stolen by the residents of Malistan. Click here to read more (external link).