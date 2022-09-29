Taliban Forbids Opium Cultivation, but Charges Tithes on Products

8am: The name and history of Taliban creation are associated with opium and drug trafficking, along with the implementation of strict and extreme religious practices. This spring, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada, the leader of this group, issued an order prohibiting the cultivation, production, purchase, and sale of narcotics. But the findings of Hasht-e Subh Daily show that the local officials of the Taliban in the provinces have not prevented poppy cultivation at all, and they have collected tithes from the poppy harvest this year. Click here to read more (external link).