Tolo News: Mohammad Rustam Raghi, governor of Badakhshan’s Raghistan district, said on Friday the Taliban is making three million AFs per month from the Raghistan Gold Mine and the money gets divided among 30 armed anti-government groups. “Taliban has divided Raghistan Gold Mine among 30 groups and every group earns 100,000 AFs per month. Taliban then buy weapons with its money,” he said. Click here to read more (external link).