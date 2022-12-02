Taliban Fired 60 Bullets at Each Member of My Family in Daikundi’s Sewak Village: An Affiliate of the Victims

8am: Abdul Rauf Hakimi, the brother of Aminullah Mali Hakimi, one of the victims of the Taliban offensive on civilians in Sewak village, Daikundi, in an open letter addressed to the international community on Friday (December 2nd) said that the attack on Daikundi is part of the Taliban’s broader agenda to exterminate and persecute Hazaras. He stated in the statement that he lost eight members of his family. The Taliban shot more than 60 bullets at each of the victims, according to him. Abdul Rauf detailed that the bodies of the victims, including women and children, were such that it was impossible to wash their bodies for burials. The bodies were buried in blood-soaked shrouds, Hakimi added. Click here to read more (external link).

