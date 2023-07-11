Taliban Figure Anas Haqqani endorses Twitter over Threads

Ariana: Amid the ongoing debate over ‘Twitter vs Threads’, Anas Haqqani, a prominent figure of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) [Taliban], has expressed support for Twitter citing its ‘freedom of speech’ policy and ‘public nature’ as advantages. Haqqani said on Twitter that the platform has two advantages over other social media platforms, asserting that other platforms cannot replace it. “The first privilege is the freedom of speech. The second privilege is the public nature & credibility of Twitter,” Haqqani said. “Twitter doesn’t have an intolerant policy like Meta. Other platforms cannot replace it.” Click here to read more (external link).