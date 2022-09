8am: Taliban members collect ransom from the local residents in Ghazni province on the pretext of having illegal weapons and force them to pay money for not harassing them. On Monday, 14 September, a source told Hasht-e-Subh that the Taliban with the cooperation of their community colleagues in Loman of Jaghuri district are torturing and threatening the local residents under the pretext of having illegal weapons. Click here to read more (external link).