8am: Local sources in Takhar say that the Taliban tortured a young man from Badakhshan province. Local sources in Takhar province said that the Taliban severely beat up a Badakhshani youth in the Chah-e Ab district of Takhar province on Tuesday (August 17th). This young man, who had a manual job, was tortured for no reason by the people affiliated with Ghullam Hossain known as “Jendi”, one of the Taliban commanders in Takhar’s Chah-e Ab district. Click here to read more (external link).