Taliban Fighters Suffocate and Kill Elderly Tribal Leader in Sar-e Pul

According to the sources, Gholam Hussain, a highly respected figure from the village of Paroshan in the Balkhab district, fell victim to the Taliban members' brutal act on the night of Wednesday night, June 21. Confirming the incident, local Taliban officials in Sar-e Pul have announced the arrest of one of their fighters, who stands accused of the murder of Gholam Hussain. The merciless killing of innocent civilians by Taliban fighters has regrettably become an all-too-familiar occurrence. Such acts of violence have been previously perpetrated under various pretexts by the Taliban, posing a grave threat to the lives and security of the country's citizens.