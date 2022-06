8am: Taliban fighters have attacked the office of Ayatollah Mohaqeq Kabuli, a prominent Shiite cleric. A local source in Ghazni province said on Friday (3 June) that the Taliban had stormed the office of the Shiite Authority in the provincial capital yesterday (Thursday, 2 June). According to the source, the Taliban tore up the photos, banners and equipment in the office. Click here to read more (external link).