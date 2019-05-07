Taliban Fighters Storm Afghan Security Checkpoints, Killing Eight

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

May 7, 2019

Taliban fighters attacked security checkpoints in Afghanistan’s northeastern Takhar Province, killing eight members of the security forces, a local official has said.

Provincial council chief Wafiullah Rahmani on May 7 said three soldiers and five police officers were killed in the May 6 attack in Khwaja Bahaudin district.

The Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The militants launch near-daily attacks on Afghan security forces, even as peace efforts have been gaining momentum to put an end to Afghanistan’s 17-year war.

In a separate development, Dadullah Qaneh, a councilman in the western Farah Province, said coalition forces on May 5 launched air strikes against Taliban-run heroin labs, killing 15 people.

Qaneh said the victims were laborers, but Mohibullah Mohib, the provincial police chief’s spokesman, said those killed in the Bakwa district air strikes were all members of the Taliban.

Based on reporting by AP and dpa

Copyright (c) 2019. RFE/RL, Inc. Reprinted with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036.

Related