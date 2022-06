8am: Sources on Wednesday (June 15th) said that a wedding party was being held in the new city of Faizabad, which was stormed by the Taliban’s virtue promoters. Taliban forces have forcefully prevented the wedding from taking place. According to sources, the Taliban claimed that the women attending the wedding party did not wear the hijab. Taliban fighters also justified that music has been played and women are dancing in the party. Click here to read more (external link).