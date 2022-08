8am: Local sources said on Sunday (August 7th) ​​that three days ago, a money changer with 14,600 dollars, 550,000 Afghanis and a car disappeared in the center of Bamiyan province. After searching, the family members of this money changer found out that the forces of the Taliban’s 5th Infantry Brigade had arrested him. There have been reports indicating that Taliban forces have looted people’s property in other provinces. Click here to read more (external link).