Taliban fighters moan about ‘having to be in the office from 8 till 4’, their daily commute and how dull life is since taking over Afghanistan and becoming civil servants, with many admitting ‘I miss jihad’

Daily Mail (UK): After decades of war, the blood-thirsty fighters have spoken of their disdain for office life and are reminiscing about the Taliban’s past and their lives which they claim to be ‘free of restrictions’. After the realisation of how day-to-day life works, former soldier Abdul Nafi claimed to miss the war as he complained about spending his life on Twitter instead of roaming the country causing chaos and bloodshed. The 25-year-old ex-fighter said: ‘I sometimes miss the jihad life for all the good things it had. Click here to read more (external link).