Taliban fighters killed in S. Afghanistan

LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — A total of 21 Taliban fighters have been killed in the poppy growing and restive Helmand province over the past 24 hours, said a statement of provincial government released here on Saturday.

According to the statement, the ground and air strikes against Taliban militants in parts of Nad Ali district since Friday morning have killed 21 armed fighters and injured several others.

Taliban militants who have been fighting to overrun their former stronghold the poppy growing Helmand province with Lashkar Gah as its capital 555 km south of Kabul haven’t commented on the report.

Other Security News