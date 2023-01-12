Taliban Fighters in Farah Behead an Old Man and Plunder His Property

8am: Local sources told Hasht-e Subh that on Tuesday night, January 10, Taliban forces entered a house in Dar Abad vicinity, beheading the old owner of the property and then firing on his dead body before leaving the scene. Residents have witnessed a group of Taliban members in a Ranger-type military vehicle entering a livestock compound in the middle of the night. Witnesses said they heard sounds of gunshots from the site. A rise in mysterious murders, most of which are committed by Taliban affiliates, is still one of the biggest fears of ordinary people in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

