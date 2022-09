8am: Local sources in Takhar say that the Taliban have executed two prisoners who had affiliations with the National Resistance Front (NRF). The incident took place on Friday (September 2nd) in the village of Kata Amba, Warsaj district, Takhar province. Local sources in Takhar told Hasht-e Subh that the Taliban captured these two NRF members in the Warsaj district some time ago. Click here to read more (external link).