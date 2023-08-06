Taliban Fighter Forces 13-Year-Old Girl into Marriage Using Threats of Violence

8am: A disturbing incident has emerged from Faryab province, where a Taliban fighter coerced a 13-year-old girl into a marriage with his own brother-in-law, using the ominous threat of a firearm. The harrowing episode, captured on video and brought to light by Hasht-e Subh on Saturday, August 5th, exposes a sinister act committed by a Taliban member in the Dawlat-Abad district of Faryab province. This fighter, through the use of weaponized intimidation, orchestrated a forced marriage between the young girl and his brother-in-law. It is essential to note that this incident is not an isolated occurrence. Click here to read more (external link).